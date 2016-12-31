2016 in Review: Amusement park, power lines loom over county in 2016

JAMES CITY COUNTY — County officials were busy in 2016 overseeing roadwork projects and updating the county's master plan. And almost out of nowhere, came an application to build a super-sized amusement park.

Much like 2015, county officials continued to wait to see what will become of an application to build power lines across the James River.

Dominion- Surry-Skiffes Creek

After more than three years of back-and-forth discussions, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the mitigation process with Dominion Power over the Surry-Skiffes Creek powerline project is nearing completion, but it may not conclude with the outcome Dominion hopes for.

In October, Tom Walker, the chief of the Corps' regulatory branch, Norfolk District, said the Corps and the power company may be at an impasse as they try to hammer out the final details of an $85 million mitigation plan to offset the impact of installing power lines across the James River.

The project would include 17 towers in the water, some as high as 295 feet.

The project is opposed by environmental and historic preservation groups, including the National Park Service, that argue the project will disrupt views along a historic section of the James River. They have argued that Dominion should submerge the power lines, or consider other options for supplying power to the Peninsula.

Centreville Road roundabout

VDOT changed its path in 2016 after residents opposed the state's plan to build a roundabout at Centerville and News roads.

VDOT officials revised the plan and will now build turn lanes and install traffic signal at the intersection.

The proposed roundabout was VDOT's answer to a public safety question posed by recurring car accidents at the intersection. In 2014 and 2015, 11 nonfatal car accidents occurred at the intersection, James City County Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Williams said.

The new proposal includes:

•One left turn lane southbound from Centerville Road onto News Road.

•One right turn lane northbound from Centerville Road onto News Road.

•One right turn lane westbound from News Road onto Centerville Road.

•New traffic signal to address existing and future capacity issues.

•A mountable curb on right turn lanes and left turn lane widening in order to reduce property impacts.

Master plan

James City County Parks and Recreation Department updated its master plan in 2016.

"The master plan is a guiding document that (Parks and Recreation) and the county uses when we're going through our annual budget process," parks director John Carnifax said. "Whatever ends up on our plan is not gospel, it doesn't mean it will be funded, doesn't mean it'll happen in the year we plan on it. It just means we've gone out, talked to the public and adjusted things."

Citizens said they would like to see computer training for the elderly, more athletic fields and more park land in upcoming years.

Kingsland

York and James City counties have identified 717 acres owned by the Williamsburg Pottery as viable for development and worthy of inclusion in economic development.

The Williamsburg Pottery is currently looking at "KingsLand," a tourist destination. The project would be twice the size of Busch Gardens and would have 500,000 square feet of leasable space, 1,000 guest rooms and 250 timeshares.

"As you are aware, we are currently marketing this property for "KingsLand," a mixed-use tourism investment opportunity. As part of this initiative, we are willing to sell this property or portions of this property, at a competitive-sale pricing for desired users," Kim Maloney, CEO of Williamsburg Pottery Factory said in a letter of support to the York County Economic Development Office and its grant application on Aug. 31.

Roughly 555 acres of the proposed project are in York County, and the remaining 164 acres are in James City County.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.