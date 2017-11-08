Police: Man dies in James City crash

A Williamsburg man died after he was involved in a two-car crash Monday evening along Route 30, according to the Virginia State Police.

Steven Edward Daniels, 69, died after his 1998 Chevrolet S10 rear-ended a 1998 International Tractor Trailer just before 6:20 p.m. where Route 30 intersects with Legrange Parkway, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release.

Daniels was ejected from the car following the collision, Anaya said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The accident is still under investigation, Anaya said.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.