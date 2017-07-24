Police: Williamsburg man dies in I-64 accident in James City County

JAMES CITY - An single-car accident early Sunday morning on Interstate 64 in James City County killed one person and seriously injured another, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

The passenger in the car, Axel Gabriel Quintana Cruz, 21, of Williamsburg, died in the crash, while the driver, Christian Medina-Rodriguez, was seriously injured and flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries, Anaya said.

Virginia State Police were called to investigate the single-car accident around 4:58 a.m. Sunday on I-64 east at mile-marker 236, west of Camp Peary and Route 143 in James City County, Anaya said.

Medina-Rodriguez was driving a 2001 Ford Escape and lost control of the car, ran off the road and overcorrected, causing the car to overturn onto the passenger side and hit a tree, Anaya said.

The passenger, Quintana Cruz, died at the scene, Anaya said.

Anaya said it is undetermined at this time if alcohol was a factor in the accident, and she said family members have been notified.