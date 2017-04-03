Police: 84-year old Mechanicsville riding bicycle dies after being struck by car

JAMES CITY COUNTY - An 84-year old Mechanicsville woman riding a bicycle died following an accident this morning on John Tyler Highway near Chickahominy Riverfront Park, James City County Police said. James City County police and fire departments responded to a crash around 11:30 this morning after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck a female bicyclist, according to a James City County Police press release. The preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was struck when she pulled out in front of the vehicle, police said.

Ruth DuLaney, 84, of Mechanicsville, was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where she later died, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, and James City County police said no charges are pending at this time.