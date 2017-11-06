Police: Robbery reported at Chesapeake Bank on Richmond Road

The Chesapeake Bank at 6619 Richmond Rd. was reportedly robbed Monday afternoon, James City County Police said.

The man allegedly entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money and inferring that he had a gun, according to a news release, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown car and an unknown direction.

Police responded to the bank around 3:30 p.m. and describe the suspect as a 35-to-40 year old unshaven black man, 6 feet tall and wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a gray baseball hat.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photograph, or has information about the incident is asked to call James City County Police at 253-1800 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

