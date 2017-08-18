Police: Two arrested after car break-ins

Two men have been arrested in connection to break-ins to more than a dozen cars throughout the county, according to police.

In the overnight hours of Aug. 9-10, two men broke into 17 cars and stole multiple items, according to James City County Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams.

Marqtavius White, 20, of James City County, and Tavyion Antonio Scott, 20, of Norfolk, were found by police around 4 a.m. Aug. 10 and were taken into custody because of outstanding warrants out of Virginia Beach.

Williams said police searched Scott and found a pair of debit cards, a checkbook and a bank access card belonging to victims of thefts from car break-ins that were later reported in the morning of Aug. 10.

The investigation found White and Scott went into the Regency at Longhill and broke into multiple cars and stole various items, Williams said.

Scott and White are each charged with three counts of credit card theft, conspiracy to commit credit card theft and petit larceny in connection to the thefts, Williams said. All are felony charges. Both men are scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7 in Williamsburg-James City County Court.

Various items were taken, although many callers reported to police that their cars were rummaged through without anything taken. Police received reports of missing cash, wallets and clothing, among the items taken, Williams said.

The two men broke into cars on Longhill Road at Season’s Trace, Glynn Springs Dr., Ben Franklin Circle, Oliver Walcott Spur, Spring East, Spring West, Lane Place and Roger Sherman Dr., Williams said.

Both men are being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.