James City County police identifing attempted burglary suspects

County police want to identify two suspects in an attempted burglary June 8 in the 5100 block of Rolling Reach, according to a police news release.

A home security system captured photos of two unknown men as they appeared to attempt to enter the residence, according to the news release.

Both men were carrying backpacks and wearing baseball caps.

Anyone able to identify the men in the photos or know who may have been involved is asked to call James City County Police Investigator Jason Slodysko at 259-5161, email Jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov or contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.