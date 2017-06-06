Star Express Market wins award for cleanliness

A local convenience store won an award from the James City Clean County Commission for cleanliness.

Star Express Market, a convenience store located within a Sunoco gas station at 9220 Old Stage Road, won the 2017 1st Quarter Clean Business Award.

"This award means a lot to us, it's prestigious. James City County has pretty stringent guidelines on business and how they operate in the county and just the appearance and the upkeep of business, I'm a Williamsburg resident and can appreciate that," said Troy Howard, district manager of Star Express Market.

Star Express Market won the award because of its incorporation of plants, mulching, composting and maintaining flower beds as well as utilization of clean energy and storm water management, according to the county.

"We just try to make sure the outside is clean, typical things that are common sense to us simple things you don't think people are monitoring," Howard said. He added that the award came as a surprise.

"We had someone from the county come and tell us we won. We didn't even know we were in contention for it," Howard said.

Representatives of the James City Clean County Commission first observed the cleanliness of this site during their Annual Litter Index study of the county in November 2016.

"When we did our audit, we realized how clean (Star Express Market) was," said Peg Boarman, chair of the clean county commission. "It used to be a rather ugly place with the closed down Stuckey's and then they added new LED lights and other environmentally friendly things and there wasn't much litter."

Star Express Market was recognized at a Virginia Peninsula Clean Business Forum breakfast meeting in Hampton on April 26 where winners from York County, Hampton and Newport News also received awards.

