James City County Police looking to identify suspects in counterfeiting incidents

James City County Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly entered the Sunglass Hut Outlet in the Williamsburg Premium Outlets and bought several hundred dollars in sunglasses using counterfeit $50 and $100 bills, according to a James City County Police news release.

Anyone who can identify the individuals in the photos, or know who may have been involved, is asked to contact James City County Police Investigator Leslie Sten at 757-603-6044 or Leslie.Sten@jamescitycountyva.gov, or contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

