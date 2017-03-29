Private companies request Cranston's Mill Pond water draw

Two private companies are awaiting a decision from the state Department of Environmental Quality concerning their proposal to use Cranston's Mill Pond as a raw water supply.

Restoration Systems LLC and Chesapeake Bay Nutrient Land Trust LLC are asking for the state's permission to draw 8 millions gallons from the pond each day and sell that water to customers.

Customers would then determine how the water is used. The companies have not yet proposed building an facilities on the property.

Cranston's Mill Pond is a 55-acre area accessible by Cranston Mill Pond Road in Toano. The pond is surrounded by privately owned woods.

"We are marching our way through the permitting process. We've been meeting with DEQ and they've been gathering comments from state agencies," said Jeff Corbin, who represents Restoration Systems LLC. "So far agencies are concluding whatever amount we draw from the pond won't have any impact on the downstream estuaries."

Corbin presented the proposal to the county Wetlands Board on March 8, although the county does not have a say in whether water can be drawn from the pond.

"For the state water withdrawal permit we are seeking, there is no required authorization from the Planning Commission. However, when Cranston Mill Pond was rebuilt, we received a special-use permit in 2010 from the county that was supported by a 7-0 vote of the Planning Commission and unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors," Corbin said.

The special-use permit was needed to reconstruct the dam, according to Corbin.

"The county board doesn't have anything to act on because we aren't enlarging the size of the pond, we aren't physically altering anything," Corbin said. "There is a possibility that whoever ends up using the mill pond when it comes time for them to put some sort of intake structure into the pond they might have to go through the Wetlands Board."

The Cranston's Mill Pond project is separate from the county's pursuits for a long-term water supply.

"They're an individual property owner trying to maximize the benefit of their property," county administrator Bryan Hill said.

In February, James City County successfully negotiated a withdrawal permit with the DEQ. The permit would allow the county to draw up to 8.4 million gallons a day from its wells through 2027.

James City Service Authority currently draws about 5.3 million gallons a day.

"We looked at all available options as we went through the process of (finding a long term water supply) over the last couple of years," said Kevin Onizuk, county board of supervisors chairman.

Onizuk said the county didn't think Cranston's Mill Pond would be sustainable year round as a municipal water source.

"The biggest issue was the availability of water changed seasonally," Onizuk said. "It would not be enough to be our main water source for all of our James City County Service Authority customers."

Corbin didn't give any indication on if a potential applicant would draw water year round.

On average, 8.3 million gallons of water a day flow over the Cranston's Mill Pond spillway, according to Corbin.

"You could pull water from the upward side of the pond and put in an intake structure," Corbin said. "Our preference would be to catch the water on the downside as it comes over the spillway."

The state is in the process of drafting a permit for the project.

"It's a unique permit. We don't have an end user yet and we're asking to use as much water that is there," Corbin said. "If there's 4 million gallons coming over the spillway we would like to use 4 million . If there's 8 million we would like to use eight."

