Police: Man flown to hospital after Merrimac Trail crash

A man was injured in an early morning crash Wednesday on Merrimac Trail, according to James City County Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams.

The crash occurred around 5:11 a.m. between a tractor-trailer and a Chevy Suburban. A man in the SUV was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond in stable condition, Williams said.

Merrimac Trail westbound reopened around 7 a.m., and is now fully open in both directions, Williams said.

James City County Police are still on scene investigating the accident, Williams said.

