James City County administrator receives approval to discuss land sale with Colonial Williamsburg

JAMES CITY - James City County administrator Bryan Hill said supervisors have given him the go-ahead to pursue discussions with Colonial Williamsburg about the possibility of buying commercial land the foundation has in the county.

“The Board of Supervisors has authorized and allowed me to reach or discuss potential land purchase with CW,” Hill said.

Hill said he would meet with Colonial Williamsburg president Mitchell Reiss in the next week to two weeks to begin the discussions.

Colonial Williamsburg owns 11 properties in James City County worth $8.3 million, according to James City County property records. Most of that property is on Pocahontas Trail, according to Paul Holt, county planning director.

In 2016, the foundation paid $76,021.26 in total taxes to James City County, according to a Colonial Williamsburg fact sheet on the schedule of taxes paid.