A fire in James City County on Feb. 5 drove one resident out of their home on Buford Road.

Battalion chief Al Catlett of the James City County Fire Department said in a release that the fire was reported by neighbors around 8:30 p.m.

It caused damage to deck and the exterior of the home, and there was some smoke damage inside.

There were no injuries, according to the department, and the house's resident was not home at the time of the fire.