Official: Candle causes house fire in Berkeley's Green

An unattended candle was the cause of a fire Wednesday morning on Mallard Creen Run in the Berkeley's Green subdivision of James City County, according to James City County Fire battalion chief Al Catlett.

The James City County Fire Department responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a house fire on Mallard Creek Run, with crews arriving six minutes later, as they got the fire under control, Catlett said. The home sustained smoke and fire damage, Catlett said.

Fire marshals determined the fire to be accidental and started by an unattended candle, Catlett said. No injuries were reported.