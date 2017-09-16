Official: Smoke, fire damage to James City County mobile home, no one injured

A mobile home in the Heritage Mobile Home Park at 8817 Pocahontas Trail sustained smoke and fire damage Saturday, but no one was injured, according to a James City County Fire Department news release.

The James City County Fire Department were dispatched to the fire around 5:15 p.m. and arrived six minutes later, according to the news release, with York County and Williamsburg Fire departments also assisting.

Crews found the fire showing from the rear of the mobile home, and were able to get it under control at 5:45 p.m., anointing to the news release.

The mobile home sustained smoke and fire damage, with the cause of the fire under investigation but not suspicious, according to the release.

The occupants were home at the time of the fire and evacuated prior to the fire crews' arriving, according to the release. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

