Fire damages garage, attic of James City County home

A home in the Greensprings West subdivision sustained significant fire and water damage Sunday evening, according to a James City County Fire Department news release.

No one was injured, according to fire chief Ryan Ashe.

Fire crews were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. tto the 4000 block of Thorngate Dr. in the Greensprings West subdivision and arrived five minutes later to find that the fire in the garage had extended to the attic of the two story home, Ashe said, with crews getting the fire under control at 5:48 p.m.

The Williamsburg Fire Department also assisted in putting out the fire, Ashe said.

