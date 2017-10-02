James City County Police identify family of found woman

The James City County Police Department was able to find the family of a woman who was lost Sunday afternoon near Drammen Court in the Kristiansand neighborhood of Norge, according to a James City County Police Department news release.

James City County Police found the woman around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and said the woman told them her name is Ada Conley James, according to the release. Police also added that she appeared confused and did not know where she lived, or where she was going, the release stated, and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police were able to find Conley’s family later Sunday afternoon, according to the release.

