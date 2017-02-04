Hipple plans reelection run as an independent

JAMES CITY COUNTY — County supervisor Michael Hipple will run as an independent this fall after his membership to the James City County Republican Committee was not renewed.

Hipple's membership to the James City County Republican Committee was not renewed by voting members on Jan. 25.

"He would not be able to run as a Republican if he doesn't have the party certification," said Dianna Moorman, James City County general registrar.

Hipple served as the Board of Supervisors chairman for two years until he was replaced by Kevin Onizuk in January.

"I'm going to be running as the people's choice," said Hipple, who plans to run as an independent. "I'm going to be running as a person who has already proven what they can do in local government. I'm going to be running for all the citizens in James City County, and I'm going to be running on my reputation."

Republican committee chairman Chris Henderson has said Hipple violated the party rules by supporting Jim Kennedy and John McGlennon during the 2015 election. Kennedy ran as an independent Republican and McGlennon ran as a Democrat.

Both McGlennon and Kennedy have said they did not receive financial support from Hipple during the 2015 election.

"He stood at the polls with me for one and a half hours. He didn't wear a Kennedy button," Kennedy said.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.

Party rules

JCC Republican committee bylaws state a person can be removed who:

"Makes a reportable contribution to and/or allows his or her name to be publicly used by and/or makes a written or other public statement in support of a candidate in opposition to a Republican nominee in a Virginia General or Special Election."

JCC democratic committee bylaws state a person can be removed:

"No Democratic committee member or officer of any Democratic committee shall publicly support, endorse, or assist any

candidate opposed to a Democratic nominee. If a Democratic committee member is accused of undertaking such public

activity, the appropriate Democratic committee shall vote on whether the member has undertaken such public activity. The

member's removal from the committee shall be automatic if the committee finds that the member has engaged in such public

activity."