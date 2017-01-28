Hipple not renewed by JCC Republican committee

When Supervisor Michael Hipple runs for reelection to his Powhatan District seat in November, it will not be with the blessing of the county Republican committee.

Hipple, former Board of Supervisors chairman, was not renewed for membership by the James City County Republican Committee after a vote during a meeting on Wednesday.

Chris Henderson, committee chairman, said Hipple violated the party by supporting Jim Kennedy's and John McGlennon's nominations during the 2015 election. Kennedy ran as an independent Republican and McGlennon ran as a Democrat.

"The committee felt his membership was not deserving for renewal," Henderson said.

Hipple saw things differently.

"It was more of a personal vendetta by a handful than it was a statement by the actual republicans that are in James City County," Hipple said.

Hipple also said he never supported McGlennon or gave any money or support to Jim Kennedy.

Hipple received $5,125 from the county GOP last year.

"I didn't give (the Republican committee candidate) any money either, I didn't financially support either candidate," Hipple said.

McGlennon, also a member of the Board of Supervisors, also refuted Henderson's claim.

"I don't know what Mr. Henderson is talking about, I never received any contributions from (Hipple)," McGlennon said.

Kennedy said Hipple never contributed to his campaign and that he and Hipple have been friends since the 90s.

"He stood at the polls with me for one and a half hours. He didn't wear a Kennedy button," Kennedy said.

Board Chairman and member of the committee Kevin Onizuk was not in attendance at the meeting and declined to comment.

"(Hipple) has been an engaged member of the board and cares very deeply about the county," said fellow supervisor Ruth Larson. "I have no doubt that he will continue to do what's right for the county."

Hipple said he wasn't upset about the committee's move to not re-elect him but he was surprised.

"I'm going to run. No one's going to stop me from running to represent the citizens of the Powhatan District and James City County," Hipple said."I want to give my time to the community, but right now, I'm not sure how I run as a Republican."

