James City County receives $350,000 for home repairs

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has granted the county $350,000 to fund repairs for dilapidated houses.

The money will be split between 10 homes based on need, said Rebecca Vinroot, county director of social services.

A resolution considering the grant is a part of the board of supervisors' consent agenda on Tuesday.

A county housing study last year found that 946 homes in the county need of significant repairs, at least 82 of which are severely dilapidated single-family homes.

"The study showed the highest concentrations of troubled properties were found in the northern and southern-most parts of the county however, there are a significant number of troubled properties disbursed throughout the county," according to a memo provided to county staff.

"We are basing the homes we choose off the housing condition study. We looked at vulnerabilities, folks that are over 65, disabled and had minor children. We are looking at those with the poorest conditions and the most vulnerable individuals," Vinroot said.

Vaughn Poller, county neighborhood development administrator, said the county is doing significant repairs such as roofing, HVAC systems or floors.

Poller said the county has already submitted a list of properties for the current funding and are not looking for new people to apply.

Housing Partnerships, a local non-profit, will provide $10,000 of labor and materials for handicap ramps and other repairs. The organization will also perform testing for lead-based paint in the homes.

"Our hope is that this is just the beginning," Vinroot said.

