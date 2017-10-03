Police: I-64 accident kills 1 in James City County

One person is dead following an accident Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 64 in James City County, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

Virginia State Police is currently on the scene of the accident on I-64 westbound at mile marker 227 near Old Stage Road, which took place at about 12:34 p.m., Anaya said.

All westbound lanes are blocked, Anaya said.

VDOT is reporting backups of about two miles and says traffic is moving on the right shoulder.

This story will be updated.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.