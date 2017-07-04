James City County Library to undergo makeover

The county library is undergoing a facelift near its main entrance.

"We're reworking the front space of the county library on Croaker Road, when you come in you will see a new marketplace area," said Williamsburg Regional Library special projects director Barry Trott. "It'll have displays of new materials, books and audio visual materials."

Trott said the renovations will include a self-service cafe, cafe seating and a touch screen to browse the library's book collection.

The renovations will cost $60,000, and will be funded by the Williamsburg Regional Library Board of Trustees and donations by friends of the Williamsburg Regional Library Foundation, said Betsy Fowler, county library director.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the summer, although Trott said there's no hard deadline.

Trott said the library will remain open through the renovations.

"The footprint stays the same," Trott said. "What we are doing is reworking the space to make it more attractive and brighten it up. This library has been the same since it's been built in 1996, so this is a chance to make some changes that will hopefully attract people to the library."

James City County Library

Where: 7770 Croaker Road

Hours of operation: Monday- Thursday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.