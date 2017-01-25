VDOT seeks approval on Longhill Road widening

The James City County Board of Supervisors will vote on the proposal to widen Longhill Road at its regular meeting on Feb. 14 after VDOT staff provided an overview and presented public feedback at Tuesday's work session.

The proposed project would include a roundabout, a 10-foot-wide shared-used path, crosswalks, a raised median and pedestrian push buttons at traffic lights. The outside lane would also be widened to accommodate bicyclists.

Close to 17,000 vehicles travel Longhill Road daily, according to VDOT estimates.

"It seems like a good project that's well needed in that area," chairman Kevin Onizuk said.

Residents shared concerns about the roundabout but VDOT Williamsburg residency administrator Rossie Carroll said roundabouts have been successful across the state.

"This isn't the first (roundabout). We've had roundabouts in Virginia for many, many years and they function quite well," Carroll said.

Residents presented feedback at a public hearing on Dec. 7 at Lafayette High School. Sixty-two people attended the hearing and 29 people provided written or oral comments.

In addition, VDOT received six mailed-in comments and 16 email comments. Twenty-seven responders specifically supported the project and eight responders specifically opposed it, according to VDOT.

The Windsor Forest Homeowners Association also submitted a petition with 122 signatures with names of property owners requesting VDOT reconsider the proposed bio-retention basin.

Carroll said VDOT has a meeting planned with the homeowner association, to hear concerns and provide draft landscaping.

The improvements to the road is expected to cost $19.8 million and would be financed using state and federal funds, said Brittany McBride Nichols, a VDOT public relations specialist.

If county supervisors approve, construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring of 2018 and be completed by December of 2020.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.