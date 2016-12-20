Work on brewery at James City marina to proceed

The James City County Board of Supervisors voted to pass a memorandum of agreement between the county and the Economic Development Authority to fund Billsburg Brewery at last Tuesday's meeting.

Billsburg Brewery, owned by Dave Baum, will be located at the James City County Marina. The five year lease for the brewery was signed in August.

The county will pay up to $500,000 and the EDA will pay up to $250,000, according to the memorandum of agreement. The money will be used for site improvements and construction, according to the EDA.

The county is providing the building that will then be leased to the brewery.

"Working with the EDA this is a place we wanted to see business and this business could thrive with the parks and recreation facility we have there," said Jason Purse, assistant county administrator. "It's a good match in the area."

Billsburg Brewery will join other breweries in the Williamsburg area including the Brass Cannon Brewing Company, Alewerks and the Virginia Beer Company.

The next step is to design the brewery, which is set to open "hopefully sometime next year," according to Purse.

"We're getting organized so that construction can begin on the first of the year," said Kate Sipes, assistant director of economic development. "We're basically in construction mode."

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.