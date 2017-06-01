New James City economic development director shares vision

After two months as the county's new economic development director, Amy Jordan is still getting her feet wet.

On March 23, Jordan was hired onto the county staff. She brings 15 years of experience working with the city of Hampton to the position. Jordan replaced former director Russell Seymour, who now works in the General Services department.

In her new role, Jordan is tasked with diversifying business in the county and promoting existing business. While working in Hampton, Jordan oversaw the redevelopment of Coliseum Mall into Peninsula Town Center, the expansion of the Sentara CarePlex campus area and completion of the Power Plant of Hampton Roads development.

The economic development authority has a budget of $587,085 for fiscal year 2018 and seven appointed board members, who serve staggered four-year terms.

The economic development authority was responsible for bringing Billsburg Brewery to the county and forming the Greater Williamsburg Partnership. The Greater Williamsburg Partnership is an agreement between the economic development authorities of the city of Williamsburg, York County and James City County. The aim of the partnership is to boost business investments and support regional initiatives in the area.

The Virginia Gazette recently talked with Jordan about her role and the outlook for economic development in the county.

What did you do before you came to James City County?

I spent the last 12-and-a-half years in Hampton as the city's redevelopment manager. Prior to that I worked in the planning office in Suffolk. I interned in graduate school at the planning and economic development office in Newport News. I went to undergrad at Christopher Newport University and graduate school at Regent University. I also took several classes at Old Dominion focused on regional planning and economic development.

What drew you to James City County?

It was a fantastic opportunity for me to expand my service. I had been in an urban environment for the last 12 years. Every so often, it's nice to have a chance to expand your focus. I'm a Peninsula native through and through.

What has the first month on the job been like?

It's been very exciting. My first event was the opening of the Invdr at Busch Gardens, it was a foreshadowing of the fast-paced movement of the job. The county has so much to offer and so many opportunities that I don't think the community realizes.

What are some of the top economic development priorities?

We have our strategic plan that has been adopted, and one of the goals is expanding and diversifying our local economy. The region in general has been this three legged stool focused on tourism, the ports and military. If one of the legs of the stool collapses or goes under it's difficult to rest on that. It's important that we continue to have programs that meet the need of small business.

The city of Williamsburg has made use of underused hotels and motels, is the county pursuing any redevelopment options?

We don't have any specific thing yet in terms of hospitality. I have a very strong background when it comes to redevelopment and adaptive use is something we are beginning to explore.

James City has had a tremendous amount of growth, but we also want to make sure that we are preserving our agriculture and green space. Our (Economic Development Authority) board will be doing a joint work session with our board of supervisors, and they will start to work together to map out vision planning. We'll look at doing an EDA retreat in the fall to better define where attention will be focused.

An outlet mall is opening in Norfolk and another is proposed in Ashland. How does the county make sure the Williamsburg Premium Outlets do not fall by the wayside?

I have not had a chance to speak with the outlets since I've been here, but I've worked with their ownership before. It's something that's on our radar.

I think they've done their homework and will fare well. The same ownership that is opening up the outlets in Norfolk owns the Williamsburg Premium Outlets, and they won't cannibalize their own market share.

With that being said, we want to make sure we have good communication with the local brokerage community that represents retailers that are looking to come to the area. There's so many draws to the county and the outlet is one of those.

How involved is the county in finding new tenants for existing buildings? For example, the Martin's on Monticello Avenue that is closing on July 10.

At the Martin's location, we have been in discussion with the owners of that center, and that location has had great interest from potential grocery stores.

What will you be up to over the next few months?

Looking forward to this summer, I plan on spending time in the community and getting to know the businesses a little better and then getting more into our strategic planning for the future and figure out where we will be putting our investments.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.

Education: Christopher Newport and Regents University

Previous job: Hampton redevelopment manager

Accolade: Recognized in 2013 as Inside Business's Top 40 under 40

Salary: $105,000