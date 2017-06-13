James City County board of supervisors chairman won't seek reelection

After four years on the board of supervisors, chairman Kevin Onizuk is walking away to focus on his career.

"I came into running for the board of supervisors because I loved James City County and wanted to offer my services to the community," Onizuk said. "I feel like I accomplished everything I set out to. I think at this point it's time to refocus on my life, my job and the other important aspects."

Onizuk said some of the board's biggest accomplishments during his tenure included the crafting of the strategic plan, securing a triple AAA bond rating for the county and the cohesiveness of the board of supervisors.

Onizuk, who is the JG Wentworth Williamsburg branch manager, has been on the Board of Supervisors since 2013 and was selected chairman at an organizational meeting in January.

Onizuk's term will end on Dec. 31. The deadline to file for re-election was Tuesday.

Onizuk's fellow supervisors spoke highly of his four years of service.

"Kevin bought a youthful perspective as a member of the business community and was active in tourism especially," said supervisor John McGlennon. "As Kevin grew into his job, he recognized the importance of communication and cooperation throughout the board."

"Kevin and I started out together and we ran at the same time," said supervisor Michael Hipple. "It's been a pleasure serving with Kevin, he's made some good and tough decisions. He was an asset to James City County and I wish him all the best."

A former supervisor and a project manager will run against each other to take Onizuk's place.

Tom Phillips, a senior project manager with Lane Construction, will run for the Jamestown district seat as a Republican against former supervisor, Jim Icenhour, according to filings at the office of Voter Registration.

Jim Icenhour, who will run as a Democrat, served as a county supervisor from 2006-2013.

No matter who wins November's election, Onizuk said he believes he is leaving the board of supervisors in good hands and that the board is in a better situation than we he was elected.

"We've set things in motion and I'm proud of the team we built," Onizuk said. "I'm leaving behind a great team and a strategic plan that will set the course for James City County. I'm in a good place."

