County woman spearheads the fight against litter

Volunteering is Peg Boarman's life work.

"I started as a child, I lived in a small community and would take my bucket and pick up trash from the side of the road because I didn't like to see it," Boarman said.

Boarman has been co-chairwoman of the clean county commission since 2010 and has set her sights on making James City County beautiful.

As chairwoman of the commission, Boarman oversees the promotion of recycling, litter control, environmental education and beautification projects in the county.

"Peg is one of the most energetic, persistent and resourceful people I know. When you work with someone like that it can only lead to success, I'm so grateful to have her as my number one volunteer," said Dawn Oleksy, county environmental coordinator.

Boarman, who has lived in Lightfoot for the last 40 years, has volunteered with spring cleanups in the county since 1979. In total, the clean county commission estimates, local volunteers have removed more than 7 million pounds of trash from roadsides and illegal dump sites during the annual Spring Cleanup over the last three decades.

Growing up, Boarman said she would clean a neighbor's house to keep money in her family's pocket. After a stint with the Girl Scouts, Boarman turned her pocket change job into her own business, starting a cleaning service in 1985.

After her husband died, Boarman sold the business but continued to volunteer. Boarman has five daughters, 14 grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Boarman said one of her daughters started her own cleaning service in 2004.

"I think my daughter enjoys the people and that's why I liked it," Boarman said.

In her free time, Boarman dances weekly at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton. She said ballroom dancing is her favorite.

"I'm into everything. I like to keep busy," Boarman said.

When she isn't dancing or coordinating volunteer efforts, Boarman finds time to work with the voter registration office.

"It is fantastic to know someone is so dedicated to the community," said Dianna Moorman, the county general registrar, who has known Boarman since she joined the office in 2005. "I'm amazed with how active she is within the community. She is a wonderful lady."

Enlisting help

In James City County, April is "Litter Prevention Month."

Last year, Boarman said the county had more than 400 volunteers but this year she said she would like to have at least 750 people help out during the various "Litter Prevention Month" and Earth Day cleanups taking place.

Boarman spearheads the fight against litter in the county but she knows its a task for more than just one woman.

"I'm not physically able to pick up all that trash like I once was able to," Boarman said.

The county recently partnered with Keep America Beautiful, a nationwide nonprofit organization that aims to prevent pollution and litter. Boarman said the partnership will bring her commission more resources like advertisements, which will allow the county to spread awareness.

"Under the Keep America Beautiful umbrella, we've had help from the Parks and Recreations Department and law enforcement that allow us to become more open to the public," Boarman said.

The Parks and Recreations Department and law enforcement help the clean county commission spread awareness about ending littering by hosting cleanup events and educating the public with brochures and pamphlets provided by Keep America Beautiful.

County administrator Bryan Hill moved to James City County in 2014 and can remember his initial encounter with Boarman.

"She found me my first week on the job and told me her mission was to get James City County clean and I said 'yes ma'am'," Hill said.

Hill said Boarman embodies all the good qualities of a James City County resident.

"Her passion is to ensure that we live in a pristine community," Hill said. "She is what James City County is all about: a person who wants to live here, a person who wants the county to be clean and a person who will do anything to make the county great."

For Boarman, her hope for the county is simple.

"My vision for the county is to see zero waste," Boarman said.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.

Earth Day activities

These events are free and open to the public.

William and Mary flower pot painting

Where: Williamsburg Child Care Center

When: 11 a.m., April 20

William and Mary Catching the Sun movie screening

Where: Integrated Science Center, 540 Landrum Dr.

When: 7 p.m., April 20

William and Mary Create your own reusable bag

Where: Sadler Terrace

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., April 21

Williamsburg Parks and Recreation Earth Day

Where: Waller Mill Park, 901 Airport Road

When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., April 22

William and Mary Earth Day Festival

Where: Sadler Center, 200 Stadium Dr.

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., April 22

James City County litter collection

Where: Jolly Pond Road Convenience Center, 1204 Jolly Pond Road

When: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., April 22

Ken Garden Center Earth Day Celebration

Where: 4921 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown

When: 9 a.m., April 22

Want to help with county cleanups?

Call 757-259-5375