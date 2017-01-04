County to review housing development proposal

JAMES CITY COUNTY — The county planning commission is scheduled to review a developer's request to restructure the lots on the 924 acres Chickahominy Summerplace LLC owns along Jolly Pond Road.

Chickahominy Summerplace is asking for a special use permit that will shrink as many as 150 lots within the subdivision to one acre, down from three acres, so it can build single-family homes on the property, according to the application being reviewed by the commission Wednesday.

If approved, the one-acre lots are the smallest configuration available to develop within the county's rural development guidelines, according to planning staff's comments in the developer's application.

County planning staff is recommending the commission green-light the proposal, which would then be passed on to the county board of supervisors for final approval, according to the application.

Since 2009, Chickahominy Summerplace has requested approvals from the county to build on the property. The development's latest configuration will also include 514 acres of dedicated open space sitting among and neighboring the single-family homes, according to the county's documents.

"It's essentially the same number of lots, 164. The applicant wants to reduce the area from three acres to one acre," said Jose Ribeiro, senior planner. "They're also proposing a subdivision to follow the standards of the rural cluster which basically allows for a higher percentage of open space area."

While 150 lot sizes would shrink to one acre, the remaining 14 developable lots will remain three acres, according to the application.

The land just south of Cranston's Mill Pond Road is listed in the county's 2035 Comprehensive Plan as rural land, used as farms, forests and scattered houses. Rural clusters allow for some residential development, as long as large areas of open land are retained for rural uses.

The open spaces will be maintained by a homeowners association created by the developer, according to the application.

Paul Holt, planning director, said the open space could be used for storm water management, but the expectation is the space will just be left natural.

If approved, residents will access the homes along entrance points into the subdivision along Jolly Pond Road. The homes will sit along five cul-de-sac streets and will be serviced by a central well and individual septic systems. The first phase of the project — 46 lots that have yet to be developed — were approved in March 2011, according to the application.

Want to go?

When: Jan. 4, 7:00 p.m.

Where: County Government Center Board Room, 101 Mounts Bay Road