Chickahominy Summerplace gets greenlight

JAMES CITY COUNTY–The county planning commission unanimously approved a developer's request to restructure the lots on the 924 acres Chickahominy Summerplace LLC owns along Jolly Pond Road at Wednesday night's meeting.

Chickahominy Summerplace asked for a special use permit that will shrink as many as 150 lots within the subdivision from three acres to one acre, so it can build single-family homes on the property, according to the application that was reviewed by the commission.

"There is interest in the buyer market for smaller lot size," said Tim Trant, attorney at Kaufman & Canoles, which represented the applicant.

Some residents were concerned that the new development of homes would lead to higher population than anticiapted and put stress on county services like police and EMS.

"Initially when we received this application I was concerned," said Robin Bledsoe, planning commission member. "With this particular application this is something that has already been approved in 2009. I want to thank the applicant for providing this proposal with the least negative impact."

The one-acre lots are the smallest configuration available to develop within the county's rural development guidelines, according to planning staff's comments in the developer's application.

"I think this will be a very nice neighborhood," Bledsoe said.

Since 2009, Chickahominy Summerplace has requested approvals from the county to build on the property. The development's latest configuration also will include 514 acres of dedicated open space sitting amidst the single-family homes, according to the county's documents.

"We are going to continue to grow and we have to plan for that with our schools and services," said Heath Richardson, planning commission member. "But it's really clear that lowering lot sizes will increase the marketability of the area but it's going to enhance the overall character by increasing open space. I'm thrilled about that."

The planning commission also deferred discussion until March 1 on a proposal to allow the construction and operation of a solar farm in Norge. The applicant said they needed additional time to look at "outstanding issues."

The planning commission also unanimously approved to add three structures to the Agricultural and Forestal Division.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.