Police: Possible meth lab found, three arrested in James City County

JAMES CITY - Three people have been taken into custody after the James City County SWAT team, along with the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force, found a possible methamphetamines lab in the 100 block of Tanbark Lane, according to a James City County Police news release.

Two men, Sean Copley and Byron Davis, were taken into custody at the residence and charged with possession and manufacture of meth, the release stated. Another person, Robert Copley Jr., was taken into custody later that evening on a warrant out of Colonial Heights, according to the release.

The SWAT team and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force were executing a search warrant around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday when Copley Jr. drove up to the residence and then fled after seeing police officers, the release stated. The car was later located at the Farm Fresh parking lot in Norge, according to the release.

Police found a shed at the residence, and Copley Jr.'s car to have byproducts consistent with meth production, the release stated.

Virginia State Police, Virginia Clandestine Lab Evidence Recovery and the Clean-up Team and James City County fire personnel remained on the scene at both the residence and at the Farm Fresh parking lot for several hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the release stated

The investigation is still active.