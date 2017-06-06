County continues to switch to cleaner, more energy efficient vehicles

A year after converting vehicles to run on propane, the county sees a return on its investment.

"In this fiscal year, we plan on having 13 vehicles converted to dual fuel and 10 of them have been completed; that means they can operate on propane or unleaded gas," said Grace Boone, Director of General Services.

Propane provides an avenue of savings in the event unleaded gas prices rise.

The conversion cost $73,000 and was financed through a federal program for Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality.

Going forward, the county expects a strong return on investment.

"Depending on the price of regular unleaded, propane and the tax credit incentive, we will see a per gallon savings of about $.35 to $.75. The vehicles with the conversions use about 11,000 gallons of fuel a year. That's a savings of $3,800 to $8200 per year," Boone said. "The difference is made up in the lower cost per gallon of propane and the environmental benefits."

Currently, the county pays $1.59 for regular unleaded gas and $1.23 for propane, according to Buddy Stewart, James City County Fleet and Equipment Administrator. The county also receives a 50 cent per gallon tax break for using propane. The county gets its gas from PAPCO, a fuel supplier based in Virginia Beach.

The dual fuel vehicles get approximately 15 miles to the gallon on regular unleaded and approximately 13 miles to the gallon running on propane, according to Boone. Matthew Wade, deputy director at Virginia Clean Cities, said converting to dual fuel is the method of the future.

"Propane is a vapor, it's not a liquid so it burns cleaner than gasoline or diesel and it has about 20 percent fewer emissions than diesel," Wade said. "You have fewer emissions, fewer oil changes because the oil is actually cleaner. The other component is you don't have to idle the vehicles as long, diesel vehicles require you to idle a while. Propane starts immediately."

The county also estimates that through this conversion, their vehicles will reduce their carbon footprint by 16 tons yearly, based on calculations by Virginia Clean Cities.

Wade said James City County is one of many localities making the switch.

"Propane vehicles are increasingly popular because of their low maintenance costs and low costs of fuel. Other localities in Virginia that are exploring propane are Chesterfield County, Halifax County, Roanoke County and Newport News," Wade said.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.