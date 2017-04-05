Supervisors to host public meetings to discuss budget

James City County board of supervisors will hold public hearings and meetings throughout April to discuss its budget for fiscal year 2018.

County administrator Bryan Hill's budget includes $228 million in spending, a $2.8 million increase from the current fiscal year.

Each supervisor accompanied by Hill will meet with residents in their district to discuss the budget.

About $2 million of the increased revenue will go toward Williamsburg-James City County public schools.

The budget increases water and sewer rates while keeping the tax rates for real estate and personal property level.

The new quarterly rate for water is proposed to increase to $9.30, from $8.19. The rate for sewage will go up by 12 cents to $5.89. This is the third year of water and sewer rate increases, which were implemented by the James City Service Authority.

"This budget ties everything together with our strategic plan which will take us to 2035," Hill said during a presentation of the budget on Friday. "We are putting things in place to make sure our rate structure is the same and we're building upon our capital infrastructure needs. We are making sure the schools are funded adequately. Nobody wants a child in a school that is falling apart."

Want to go to a public hearing on the budget?

When: 5 p.m., April 11

Where: 101 Mounts Bay Road

View online: bit.ly/2nIjlsx

Want to meet with your local representative to discuss the budget?

Kevin Onizuk (Jamestown)

When: 6:30 p.m., April 10

Where: 4301 New Town Avenue

Ruth Larson (Berkeley)

When: 6:30 p.m., April 12

Where: 3751 John Tyler Highway

John McGlennon (Roberts)

When: 6:30 p.m., April 13

Where: 101 Mounts Bay Road

Michael Hipple (Powhatan)

When: 6:30 p.m., April 17

Where: 5301 Longhill Road

Sue Sadler (Stonehouse)

When: 6:30 p.m., April 19

Where: 7770 Croaker Road

The county will vote on the proposed budget on April 25.

Budget at a glance

2017 budget / 2018 proposed / change

Total spending: $225,076,270/ $228,221,821/ 1.4 percent

Real estate revenue: $95,000,000/ $96,500,000/ 1.6 percent

Personal property revenue: $20,893,500/ $21,950,000/ 5 percent

Total personnel: 730/ 742/ 1.6 percent