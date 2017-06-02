Police: Man faces multiple charges in connection to robbery

JAMES CITY – A Williamsburg man has been charged with robbery and using a firearm in commission of a felony following an April incident in the 7400 block of Little Creek Dam Road, according to James City County police spokesperson Stephanie Williams.

Brighton Patterson, 19, was arrested Wednesday after Williams said he pointed a handgun at a man and demanded money during an April 19 encounter.

While at a nearby convenience store, Patterson had asked the victim for a ride to the 7400 block of Little Creek Dam Road, Williams said. When they got to the area, Patterson displayed a handgun and pointed it at the victim and demanded money, Williams said.

The victim told Patterson that the money was in a bag in the bed of his truck and that he would need to get out of his truck to get it, according to Williams.

At that point, Patterson grabbed the victim and attempted to reach into his pockets, Williams said. The victim then grabbed Patterson’s hands and the two scuffled, causing Patterson to drop the handgun, Williams said.

Patterson then got out of the truck, grabbed the victim’s bag from the bed of the truck and ran into the wood line, Williams said.

James City County Police took out warrants against Patterson April 28.

Patterson is scheduled to appear in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court at 2 p.m. June 29 on the charges.