JCC supervisors approve rural land use changes

The James City County board of supervisors has approved allowing rural landowners to host events of up to 300 people, provided their properties are at least 10 acres.

In a 4-1 vote, supervisors on Tuesday approved letting landowners in general agriculture and rural residential zoned areas host events such as weddings, receptions, meetings and conferences.

Supervisor John McGlennon was the lone no vote.

In a memo to supervisors, James City County planner Ellen Cook said the county's strategy is to encourage rural landowners to find appropriate commercial uses of their land that would complement rural character, and at the same time, expand income-generating potential.