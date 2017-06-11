Supervisors to hear request on affordable housing

The county board of supervisors will hold public hearings on a proposal for affordable housing in Forest Glen and on whether to change language in the county code at the request of residents at Colonial Heritage.

The supervisors did not receive a recommendation from the planning commission on the proposal to build homes on 16 acres. It would be made in to 45 new lots.

On May 3, the planning commission split a vote, 3-3, on the proposal to add affordable housing at 310 Walker Drive and 204 Forest Glen.

Commissioners Tim O'Connor, Richard Krapf and Danny Schmidt voted for the proposal while Jack Haldeman, John Wright III and Robin Bledsoe voted against.

"I'm not sure the price range is accurate, and I don't think we're reaching the market that we need to," Bledsoe said during a joint work session with the board of supervisors on May 23.

Bledsoe said she considered the $200,000 range for the potential Forest Glen homes as too expensive.

She wants to see affordable housing cater to a household making less than $50,000.

Elliot York, the applicant for the proposal, said the affordable housing would fill a need in the community.

"It seems with the way rental pricing is going it's almost more expensive than paying a mortgage," York said.

The homes would be in the low $200,000 range and on average be around 1500 square feet, according to York.

Colonial Heritage

In response to multiple complaints about firearm discharges in the neighborhood around Colonial Heritage, county attorney Adam Kinsman is proposing an 800-foot restriction buffer around the community.

The buffer would designate the area around the neighborhood as a "heavily populated area" and firearm discharge is limited.

"The board has very limited ability to regulate the possession of firearms, but it has broad ability to regulate discharge of firearms," Kinsman told supervisors during a May 23 work session.

The county regulates firearms discharges through subdivision regulations rather than zoning amendments.

"This is one of way of regulating, I picked 800 feet because that provides a buffer and trees it's within the board's purview to extended or reduce," Kinsman said.

"This is something unique to my time on the board," said chairman Kevin Onizuk.

Onizuk said extending the buffer to 800 feet would affect other landowners outside of the buffer, and reducing it would put the safety of Colonial Heritage residents in danger.

"It's a delicate balance," Onizuk said.

Want to go to the supervisors meeting?

When: 5 p.m., June 13

Where: 101 Mounts Bay Road