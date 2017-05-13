James City supervisors agree to farming family's request

Randy Taylor's grandfather purchased his family's farm 66 years ago. After years of back-and-forth negotiations with the county, the Taylors will now have more options for the farm's future.

With a 3-2 vote, the board of supervisors agreed to change the land use of Taylor Farm from rural land, low density and mixed use to economic opportunity. The county will also expand the primary service area — water and sewer services — to the property.

Randy Taylor said his family does not have specific plans to develop the land at 8491 Richmond Road, but he worries that farming might not always be the best use for the land.

The property is just south of Richmond Road's intersection with Route 30. It's also within eyesight of the White Hall residential community.

Taylor's request, and the supervisors approval, means he has a wider variety of economic opportunities for the property, including industrial and office uses with some supporting residential. By extending the primary service area to 180 acres, the property now has greater access to public utilities, such as water and sewer.

"We have no immediate plans to develop this property," said Taylor during an April planning commission meeting. "Our whole family has been here our whole life and don't have plans on going anywhere."

Supervisors Ruth Larson and John McGlennon voted against the proposal at the May 9 meeting.

McGlennon said uncertainty about what might be developed on the property was enough for him to oppose the Taylor Farm proposal.

"I've never been convinced that there is a rationale for the EO zone. We have three parcels of property, two that are in the EO zone and one being considered, none are developed," McGlennon said. "We don't know what the EO is going to produce."

Supervisors Michael Hipple, Kevin Onizuk and Sue Sadler voted for the proposal, citing the potential for economic growth and the farm's prime location.

"I definitely don't want to see houses on this property," Hipple also said the location would be ideal for economic growth.

Under the previous designation, the Taylors could have built 50-60 homes on the 180 acres of land, said Ellen Cook, county principal planner.

"I don't see this as an impending threat of residential development, it would still have to come back to the board of supervisors before that would be approved," Onizuk said.

The planning commission also recommended the Taylor's proposal be approved during its April meeting.

Planning commissioner Tim O'Connor, who voted for the proposal, said the designation change would allow the property to be more marketable.

During the supervisors meeting, resident Frank Polster said he opposes the change because of its potential to further strain county resources.

"Until the county has the tools to maintain quality public safety and school services and can manage the cumulative impact of growth, please consider continuing to limit the expansion of the (primary service area)," he said.

