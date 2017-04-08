WISC pool set to open on May 1

Area swimmers will have a new location to go for their pool time.

The Williamsburg Indoor Sports Complex will open its new $3.5 million, indoor 10-lane pool and accompanying "learners pool" on May 1.

"The new pool will allow us to offer programs to the community like swim lessons to keep kids safe around water and ultimately a swim team in the summer," said WISC aquatics director, Megan Spivey. She was hired in February and is the first aquatics director at the complex.

The pool, which is under WISC ownership, will be available for people with membership to WISC and can also be put on reserve for area organizations and high schools, according to Chris Scrofani, general manager at WISC. The pools will be located in a building behind the main complex.

Bruton, Jamestown, Lafayette, and Warhill high schools each have swimming programs, along with Walsingham Academy and Williamsburg Christian Academy.

Jamestown, Warhill, Walsingham, and WCA each use the James City County Recreation Center for practice while Bruton swims at the R.F. Wilkinson Family YMCA.

"We're open to have anyone in here," Scrofani said. "We are also going to try and keep a couple of lanes open for our members."

The pool will have 400-500 seats for spectators.

Spivey said WISC will offer swimming lessons and swim therapy classes to people from all ages starting at six months old.

Classes will begin in May, according to Spivey.

WISC currently has six swim instructors and will hire more based on need, Spivey said.

On Friday, construction crews were putting the finishing touches on the 25 meter by 25 yard competition pool and the 20 feet by 50 feet learners pool. The pools will be filled with water by next Friday, according to Scrofani. Construction crews were also finishing a new road, which will be behind the main entrance to WISC, and also feature an outdoor patio and new parking lot.

Construction began in August 2016.

"This pool will allow us to get out into the community and offer an important resource," Spivey said.

Want more information on reserving or using the pool?

Call (757) 253-1947