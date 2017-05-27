James City officials want to address affordable housing needs

The need to provide housing options for a portion of the county's workforce is catching elected officials' attention.

A county housing study last year found too few places exist in James City for low-to-moderate income residents to live. A lack of affordable housing has direct consequences, forcing residents to spend more money on gas to commute to work and less money on food and recreational activities, according to the study.

"James City County economic development patterns have followed other affluent counties, lower wage jobs are filled primarily by people commuting from adjacent counties while an even greater number commutes out," said planning director Paul during a joint work session between the supervisors and planning commission on Tuesday.

The county is creating a workforce housing task force to implement some of the housing study's recommendations.

Supervisors and commissioners said now is the time to act to improve the housing situation for lower income residents who may work in the tourism or services industries.

"A large number of our workers make minimum wage and have difficulty finding housing that's affordable to them," said Supervisor John McGlennon.

The median gross rent (rent plus utilities) was estimated to be $1,148 per month in James City County, according to the housing study.

The proximity to public transportation has to be considered, supervisor Michael Hipple said.

"We might have the housing where there is no public transportation, and then it's people saying we have housing but can't afford a car," Hipple said.

Hipple said his first priority is protecting the citizens who already live here and keeping taxes low.

"Workforce housing is something we need to define," said Kevin Onizuk, board of supervisors chairman. "We don't have to develop houses for people to buy, in my experience a lot of young people don't want to buy and have that responsibility for upkeep."

Onizuk is also a mortgage lender and the branch manager for JG Wentworth Williamsburg.

Still, county officials have been split on the types of affordable housing they are willing to approve.

On May 3, The planning commission split a vote, 3-3, on a proposal to add affordable housing at 310 Walker Drive and 204 Forest Glen.

Commissioners Tim O'Connor, Richard Krapf and Danny Schmidt voted for the proposal while Jack Haldeman, John Wright III and Robin Bledsoe voted against.

"I'm not sure the price range is accurate, and I don't think we're reaching the market that we need to," Bledsoe said during the Tuesday work session.

Bledsoe said she considered the $200,000 range for the potential Forest Glen homes as too expensive.

She wants to see affordable housing cater to a household making less than $50,000.

The county task force will be ready to work by the end of the year, Holt said. The group will report to the board of supervisors.

Holt didn't say who will comprise the task force but said a consultant could be hired and will follow the model of the strategic plan advisory body.

"While there will be staff on hand to help we want to have outside expertise as well," Holt said. "We're still thinking through it, but it's not hiring new staff."

