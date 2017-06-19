Judge moves WJCC bullying case closer to trial

A civil suit against the Williamsburg-James City County School Board was moved forward by Williamsburg-James City County General District Court Judge Colleen Killilea on Monday.

During the afternoon hearing, Killilea granted the school division attorney Jeremy Capps’ request for a motion hearing before the trial but she also scheduled a trial date.

“If motions are overruled, which I'm not saying they will be, we will go to trial,” Killilea said.

It's the second time this year John and Sandra Magda have sued the School Board for $25,000 in damages related to their daughter's bullying.

“We’re excitedly happy that the judge is listening,” John Magda said after the hearing. “Based on what we found there was a failure of duty against their own Student Code of Conduct, which put my child in an unsafe condition.”

CAPTION Williamsburg Christian Academy celebrated its 13 class of 2017 graduates in a ceremony Saturday, June 10. Williamsburg Christian Academy celebrated its 13 class of 2017 graduates in a ceremony Saturday, June 10. CAPTION Williamsburg Christian Academy celebrated its 13 class of 2017 graduates in a ceremony Saturday, June 10. Williamsburg Christian Academy celebrated its 13 class of 2017 graduates in a ceremony Saturday, June 10. CAPTION Superintendent Olwen Herron talks about her structural reorganization, including promoting two people to assistant superintendent and hiring a new chief of staff. Superintendent Olwen Herron talks about her structural reorganization, including promoting two people to assistant superintendent and hiring a new chief of staff. CAPTION Walsingham Academy celebrated its 70th graduating class on Saturday at McAuley Hall. Walsingham Academy celebrated its 70th graduating class on Saturday at McAuley Hall. CAPTION Virginia Lt. Governor Ralph Northam talked with Warhill High School students Wednesday, June 7, 2017 during his visit to see the school's Pathways Project, a non-traditional project-based curriculum piloted by 100 freshmen last September. Virginia Lt. Governor Ralph Northam talked with Warhill High School students Wednesday, June 7, 2017 during his visit to see the school's Pathways Project, a non-traditional project-based curriculum piloted by 100 freshmen last September. CAPTION Lafayette High School senior Emma Yeats talks past school transitions and what it was like being zoned for Lafayette while most of her middle school friends went to to Jamestown. Lafayette High School senior Emma Yeats talks past school transitions and what it was like being zoned for Lafayette while most of her middle school friends went to to Jamestown.

The first case was dismissed by Judge Killilea April 24 for a lack of standing because the Magdas filed the original suit in their names instead of their daughter, Emma's.

Since Emma was the one they said was bullied, she had to be named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, Killilea said at the April hearing. The family refiled the case May 12 with the correct name.

They are suing for “medical and therapy costs, past and future, all due to school bullying and failure of duty in keeping minor child safe while attending school at Clara Byrd Baker Elementary School,” according to court documents.

The Magdas claim the School Board and school division did not adhere to the Student Code of Conduct after Emma was bullied by another student at Clara Byrd Baker Elementary School in 2015. They detailed that year’s events in a Bill of Particulars filed with the court March 27 as part of the first suit.

Killilea saw the Magdas — including Emma — in court Monday alongside W-JCC’s attorney Jeremy Capps for their first hearing in the new case. Killilea told the Magdas Emma didn’t need to be in the courtroom and sent her outside during the hearing.

Sandra Magda said Emma would still be a part of the trial going forward and would take the stand if the case makes it to the trial date scheduled for late October.

Killilea told the Magdas they have until July 5 to create another Bill of Particulars detailing their allegations and the School Board has another two weeks to file their rebuttal to those claims.

“I anticipate filing a motion to dismiss as I did the last time,” Capps said.

The motions hearing, which is as far as the case went last time, is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 18. Killilea made clear in her April 24 decision that the case was only dismissed because of the naming issue, not for any of the other reasons the school division gave.

“WJCC has a student code of conduct for a reason,” Sandra Magda said after the hearing Monday.

Standing nearby, Emma replied: “They wrote them, they should follow them.”

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.