Yorktown, Colonial Williamsburg roll out the fun for Independence Day

People from near and far were out and about on Independence Day, enjoying themselves on a very muggy Virginia summer afternoon.

Chris Williams said he came to Williamsburg from Charlotte this year to celebrate with family he has in James City County. When he can find a respite from the large, bustling city life, Williams said, he makes sure to take it.

"It's always a nice change of pace," he said. We don't get up here often, but it's always good to spend time with family when you can."

Williams is one of thousands who came to the Historic Triangle for the holiday.

He spent part of his afternoon at the county's Chickahominy Riverfront Park, whose pool was open to swimmers and sunbathers alike on Tuesday.

Williams said he did not consider the gas price before he made his trip.

"My family would have made the trip either way," he said. "But I can imagine people who would drive a longer way to be in a place like this, given the focus on American history and all."

Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Greater Williamsburg and Tourism Alliance, said that the relatively low price of gas could entice tourists to make trips from all over to the area.

The cheaper gas is, the easier it is for families to make holidays trips, she said. Once in the area, they'll spend money on everything from food to clothing and entertainment.

Barbara Bell expected visitors, and she came prepared with cakes and pies and other desserts to sell to visitors at Yorktown Beach. Bell was there on behalf of her mother's Newport News-based company, Mama Barbara's Kitchen.

As she exchanged money and food with customers, she said the lucrative holiday weekend comes from years of working in the community. That work, she said, is finally paying off.

"We have a following from the Yorktown Farmers Market, which we started working at four years ago," she said.

Elsewhere in Yorktown, the American Revolution Museum used volunteers to help with a steady stream of leisurely patrons. Assistant interpretive program manager Laura Templin put the museum's situation frankly: their goodwill makes the holiday happenings possible.

"Without volunteers to help us out, I don't know what we'd do," she said. "We contact people throughout our community who want to be part of the celebration," Templin said.

Interpreters helped bring the Continental Army encampment to life, meant to show visitors just how soldiers lived and communicated during the final years of the Revolutionary War.

"We have the reenactment community who comes out and supports us," she said. "Seventh Virginia is a Continental Army unit in the local area who had members help with their demonstrations."

Colonial Williamsburg also buzzed with visitors. A first time visitor from Charleston, West Virginia, Donald Johnson said he has long been intrigued with Colonial Williamsburg, which he called a bastion of the country's earliest periods.

"On a day like today, you really think about the values some of the country's earliest leaders had," he said. "Colonial Williamsburg is unlike many other places in that it seeks to preserve some of that history. You don't find too many places nowadays that stick to that type of mission as tightly as it seems they try to."

Holding his infant son — who Johnson said he thought might be spooked by the fireworks planned Tuesday evening — he wondered how future generations will attach themselves to the country's first decades.

"It's something I think about fairly often," he said. "Will early American history become less relevant to future generations? I'll stress it in my family, but there's no way to know what the trends are."

