Attendance spikes at American Revolution Museum following renovations

The grand reopening of the revamped and renamed American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is already spurring positive results.

The site saw a 34 percent increase in paid visitors over the first four months of this year, the Jamestown-Yorktown Board of Trustees and Board of Directors learned Tuesday during its annual meeting.

From January through April, 55,788 people paid to go to the Yorktown museum. In 2016 at that time, 41,691 people visited the museum.

The new permanent exhibition galleries and new name for the museum — it used to be called the Yorktown Victory Center — debuted in October. The grand opening celebrations took place from March 23 to April 4.

It was a 10-year transformation from the Yorktown Victory Center to the expanded American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, with $50 million in improvements including a new 22,000-square-foot gallery, the integration of state-the-art technology into its exhibits and expansion of its Revolutionary encampment and farm on its exterior. Museum officials have said they sought to present a renewed perspective on the meaning and impact of the Revolution.

Pictures: The Yorktown Victory Center reopens as the new 80,000-square-foot American Revolution Museum Oct. 15-16 after a $50 million transformation of the state-owned site designed to mark the 1781 American victory at Yorktown that sealed the Revolution. The new exhibits include nearly 500 artifacts as well as an ambitious series of films and digital interactives.

Susan Bak, senior director of marketing and retail operations at the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, said the foundation spent $861,000 on paid consumer advertising to promote the revamped museum.

"We wanted to increase visitation, we wanted to build and generate paid admissions revenue and awareness," Bak said. "Our public and private resources are what made it happen."

Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation executive director Phil Emerson told the trustees and directors that their work is not finished.

"We all need to pledge our best to make Yorktown a welcoming port and an engaging museum to tell the story of our struggles for freedom and to build on our foundation," Emerson said.

Admission increases proposed

The foundation is proposing an increase in 2018 admission rates for the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown and its combination ticket.

While the prices for Jamestown Settlement are proposed to stay the same as this year's prices ($17 adults, $8 youth), the Yorktown museum's prices are proposed to go up by $3 for an adult ticket – from $12 to $15 – and by 50 cents for the youth ticket – from $7 to $7.50. The combination ticket would increase to $25.50 from $23 for adults, and $12.25 from $12 for youth.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342.

By the numbers

January to April Paid Admissions (including American Revolution Museum at Yorktown and Jamestown Settlement):

•2013 : 152,148

•2014: 143,361

•2015: 141,745

•2016: 158,240

•2017: 174,918

Annual Paid Admissions (both locations)

•2013: 560,072

•2014: 546,671

•2015: 548,341

•2016: 567,094

Virginia Residents at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

•9,000 more Virginians coming to the museum in the first four months of this year versus the same period in 2016, a 36 percent increase on the roughly 25,000 visitors last year.

January to April Paid Revenue (combined both locations)

•2013: $1,247,898

•2014: $1,153,331

•2015: $1,214,829

•2016: $1,433,946

•2017: $1,626,754

Annual Paid Revenue (combined both locations)

•2013: $5,153,363

•2014: $5,026,279

•2015: $5,283,684

•2016: $5,584,610