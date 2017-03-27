Wayne Kernodle, co-founder of Christopher Wren Association, dead at 100

Wayne Kernodle, one of the founders of the Christopher Wren Association, died on March 24. He was 100 years old.

The College of William and Mary hired Kernodle in 1945 to teach sociology and anthropology. He eventually became an emeritus professor of sociology at the college.

Kernodle and his wife Ruth established the Christoper Wren Association for Lifelong Learning to educate adults in the area. The first classes were in 1991.

In 2015, Kernodle and his daughter Kay Loveland co-authored "The Last of the Rugged Individualists," which inlcuded stories about hermits Kernodle met while living in the mountains of North Carolina for three decades.

A Greenboro native, Kernodle was an avid supporter of basketball at the University of North Carolina.

Kernodle is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ruth, his son, Michael, daughter in law Lou Ann, his daughter Kathryn, grandaughter Abby and great-grandson Rylyn.

His funeral will take place at 2 p.m. March 30 in the Williamsburg Landing Retirement Center.

Contributions can be made to the to the R. Wayne Kernodle Endowment Fund in the Department of Sociology at William & Mary or to the Ruth and Wayne Kernodle Endowment Fund of the Christopher Wren Association.