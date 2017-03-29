New owners meet with Kingsmill residents

Escalante Golf is preparing to put its footprint on Kingsmill Resort after acquiring the property in early March.

"We had a series of town hall meetings that were incredibly well received. It has been a great first couple of weeks," said David Matheson, vice president of member relations at Escalante. "The meetings were just as much them getting to know us and our preliminary thoughts on Kingsmill and for us to get to know them."

On March 1, Escalante Golf acquired Kingsmill Resort for $30.7 million from Xanterra Parks and Resorts. The Texas-based company owns and operates 15 golf course properties throughout the country, according to its website. Escalante has acquired nine country clubs and golf resorts since 2011.

Matheson said improving economic practices on all the golf courses and getting more residents involved in memberships are atop of the to-do list.

Kingsmill opened in 1969 after Anheuser-Busch purchased 3,900 acres along the James River and developed the property into Kingsmill.

Kingsmill consists of three 18 hole golf courses, a resort, a spa and more than 2,400 homes.

Residents can expect improvements to the hospitality, restaurants and living community but Escalante isn't ready to outline specifics.

"Anytime you buy an existing company, you're going to put your model on top of it," Matheson said. "I'm not going to get into any discussion on personnel, but clearly we're going to go in with our own business model."

Matheson said Escalante will work with Hart Howerton, an architecture planning company based in San Francisco and New York, for consulting on the design.

Matheson said Escalante doesn't have a time frame for any changes or improvements.

"We are very methodical in our approach," Matheson said. "It would be unfair to tell residents that in six months you will see x, we don't know what x is yet. Right now we're in the listening mode."

Kingsmill resident John Shulson said the hour-long town hall meeting was informative. John Shulson is the music critic for the Virginia Gazette.

"This initial presentation was far more appealing than Xanterra's," Shulson said. "There was a sense of sincerity in what (Escalante) said.

In August 2010, Xanterra Parks & Resorts, owned by Denver-based Anschutz Company, purchased and assumed management of Kingsmill Resort from Busch Properties Inc for just under $24 million.

"The (town hall) was positive. I left there feeling better about what they're going to do," Shulson said.

Rubyjean Gould, a Kingsmill resident, said the town hall she attended was standing-room-only and she estimated about 500 people attended.

"It was a positive experience, (Escalante) used all the right words. They came across as caring," Gould said. "A lot of people are in wait and see."

The director for the Kingsmill Community Services Association, Ron Lynde, could not be reached for comment.

