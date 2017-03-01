Kingsmill sale could be imminent

All signs point to Xanterra Parks & Resorts selling Kingsmill Resort to Escalante Golf.

Texas-based Escalante Golf owns and operates 15 golf course properties throughout the country, according to their website. Escalante has acquired nine country clubs and golf resorts since 2011.

The Kingsmill living community is 2,900 acres with private roads and a 24-hour police force. Kingsmill offers townhouses and single family homes. Kingsmill has 5,700 residents, according to the owner's website.

Kingsmill Resort includes 422 rooms, six restaurants, a 17,000-square-foot conference center, a full-service spa and fitness center, a marina, three golf courses and a 15-court tennis center.

Kingsmill is also the home of the LPGA Kingsmill Championship, which will take place on May 15-21.

See the LPGA's stops at Kingsmill's River Course since 2003.

Escalante, Kingsmill and Xanterra declined to comment on or confirm the sale.

Escalante and Kingsmill both referred the Virginia Gazette to Escalante vice president of member relations David Mathson, who is on vacation this week.

Since December, Escalante has registered the following companies with the Virginia State Corporation Commission: Escalante KingsMill Beverage LLC, Escalante Kingsmill Development LLC, Escalante KingsMill LLC and Escalante KingsMill Resort LLC.

All four corporations have an effective date of Jan. 3, 2017.

Residents said they have heard rumors about the sale, but they haven't received any confirmation.

Caption WJCC Superintendent Olwen Herron talks FY18 proposed budget Superintendent Olwen Herron talks about what she left out of her FY18 proposed budget at the presentation Feb. 21, 2017 which is already $5 million more than FY17. Superintendent Olwen Herron talks about what she left out of her FY18 proposed budget at the presentation Feb. 21, 2017 which is already $5 million more than FY17. Caption WJCC Superintendent Olwen Herron talks FY18 proposed budget Superintendent Olwen Herron talks about what she left out of her FY18 proposed budget at the presentation Feb. 21, 2017 which is already $5 million more than FY17. Superintendent Olwen Herron talks about what she left out of her FY18 proposed budget at the presentation Feb. 21, 2017 which is already $5 million more than FY17. Caption Busch Gardens shows off new roller coaster Busch Garden's newest roller coaster, the Invadr is in the final phases of construction and is ready to entertain families with its twists and turns this spring. Busch Garden's newest roller coaster, the Invadr is in the final phases of construction and is ready to entertain families with its twists and turns this spring. Caption Olwen Herron named W-JCC Superintendent Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Caption Signing Day 2017: Hezekiah Grimsley, Lafayette Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley has committed to Virginia Tech. Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley has committed to Virginia Tech. Caption Williamsburg High School Arts Show Karen Schwartz, who coordinates the High School Arts Show for the Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center, shuffled the pieces around as she decided where each should hang for the show opening a Jan. 31, 2017. Karen Schwartz, who coordinates the High School Arts Show for the Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center, shuffled the pieces around as she decided where each should hang for the show opening a Jan. 31, 2017.

"At this point there's been no announcement made, no formal announcement," said Jim Zinn, a Kingsmill resident and former board member of the Kingsmill Community Services Association. "It's expected that we will get some either on Tuesday or Wednesday."

Escalante has had a tepid relationship with at least one homeowners association at a property it owned in California.

In 2016, A federal judge ruled in favor of the homeowners association at The Crosby at Rancho Santa Fe in their legal battle to prevent Escalante from renting the facility out for concerts, weddings, fashion shows, political fundraisers and corporate receptions, according to the Rancho Santa Fe Review.

Escalante no longer owns The Crosby, according to the company's website.

The Kingsmill sale, if finalized, would be the second time the property is sold in less than a decade.

In August 2010, Xanterra Parks & Resorts, owned by Denver-based Anschutz Company, purchased and assumed management of Kingsmill Resort. Xanterra purchased the resort from Busch Properties Inc.

Kingsmill opened in 1969 after Anheuser-Busch purchased 3,900 acres along the James River. As part of the purchase agreement, Anheuser-Busch developed a portion of the property into Kingsmill.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.