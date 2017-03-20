Lafayette High School evacuated after bomb threat

Students and staff at Lafayette High School were ushered out of the building shortly after 10 a.m. Monday due to a bomb threat, school officials said.

Williamsburg-James City County Schools spokeswoman Betsy Overkamp-Smith said a bomb threat caused the evacuation and police are on scene sweeping the area.

A bomb squad from Newport News has also been called to the scene, James City County Fire battalion chief Al Catlett said.

The threat was called-in to the school, he said.

"We are treating the threat seriously and with all due respect," Catlett said.

Overkamp-Smith said the division summoned buses to the campus, and some students are sitting on them to stay warm, while other students are on the track.

Vehicles are also being turned away at the school's entrance, and many parent who have tried to pick up their children are parking at the church across the street.

Parent Scherral Smith came to the school to try to pick up her daughter after finding out about the threat.

"I would like to go ahead and get her out of there," Smith said. "They haven't eaten anything."

