Lafayette principal tells graduates to choose path of progress

As Lafayette High School seniors prepared to walk across the stage at Kaplan Arena, shake Principal Anita Swinton’s hand and receive their diplomas, McKayla Mills told her classmates to slow down.

During her remarks at Lafayette’s Saturday afternoon ceremony at the College of William and Mary, she told them to not rush into the world.

“We need to slow down and savor our careless days,” Mills said.

Mills sat onstage with fellow student speaker Kane Hurt, who was also a co-valedictorian. Swinton recognized Hurt and his co-valedictorian Megan Roberts, and the co-salutatorians Brooke Crookston and Kimberly King during the ceremony.

Hurt, who is entering the Naval Academy next fall, told his classmates they’re ready to enter the adult world.

“If there’s one thing (Lafayette) did teach us, it’s courage in the little things, every single day,” Hurt said.

Amanda Williams Senior McKayla Mills address her classmates at Lafayette High School's 2017 graduation ceremony on June 17, 2017. Senior McKayla Mills address her classmates at Lafayette High School's 2017 graduation ceremony on June 17, 2017. (Amanda Williams) (Amanda Williams)

Before calling names, shaking hands and passing out diplomas, Swinton congratulated the seniors on choosing the path that led to graduation.

“You have earned the right to boldly proclaim that you are a graduate of the best high school in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Swinton said. “Make sure (you choose) the path that will lead to progress, productivity and success.”

Swinton said Lafayette seniors accumulated more than $6 million in scholarships and grants.

Lafayette High School

Total enrollment: 1,162

Class of 2017: 280

Student speakers: Co-Valedictorian Kane Hurt and senior McKayla Mills