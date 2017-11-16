Patrice Sadler named director of Historic Virginia Land Conservancy

The Historic Virginia Land Conservancy chose an in house candidate to replace Caren Schumacher as executive director.

Patrice Sadler was named executive director at the annual conservancy board meeting on Thursday evening at Williamsburg Landing.

The conservancy aims to protect and preserve significant natural, scenic, agricultural and historic land in the lower James, York and Rappahannock River watersheds.

Schumacher served as director for 16 years. Sadler had served as the land stewardship and operations manager since 2013.

“I will strive not only to protect the land but protect the stellar reputation the conservancy had under Schumacher’s reign,” Sadler said.

As director, Sadler will be responsible for staff oversight, reporting to a 16-member board and developing and implementing a successful fundraising plan.

Travis Crayosky, chair of the board, said 40 candidates were interviewed for the position.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.