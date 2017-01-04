Last Word on cartooning, Jan. 4

Looking for …

For the person looking for professional nail care, the only place I recommend is Atir, phone number 757-258-1008. They know that the cuticle should never be cut. How do I know? Because I was trained by Revlon in London. They will help restore your nails.

If you know of a dentist who understands the care and special needs of senior citizens, please let me know at boweryboy22@gmail.com. Thanks.

Williamsburg Charity Group is in need of living room and bedroom furniture and a table and chair for a kitchen for a senior who just had her house remodeled. Please contact me, Jennifer Mason, at 757-506-4274.

Retired in Williamsburg

Those who complained about the Fred Siegel "Retired in Williamsburg" cartoon saying, "Some Republicans may be wealthy when they join government but most Democrats are wealthy when they leave government" as having no factual support should read the book "Throw Them All Out" by Peter Schweizer. "How Politicians and their friends get rich off insider stock tips, land deals,and cronyism that would send the rest of us to prison." Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi and several other prominent Democrats along with a few Republicans are well documented as having made millions while in government.

Cheer the cheerleaders

I would like to give great recognition to the William and Mary cheerleaders. They have voluntarily attended all of the men's and women's basketball games throughout their winter break. What a credit to their character and their devotion to their fellow athletic teams. This cheering team has obviously come so far in the last couple of years. What a pleasure to witness their athletic performances. It's almost as entertaining as watching the game. Their head coach is so enthusiastic and obviously talented. Go, Tribe, Go!

Thank you

Thank you, Madeline Vann, for shifting the discussion of child pornography into its proper context. Your letter to the editor published Dec. 28 was spot-on.

Lower the volume

Regarding "Lower the volume" at the William and Mary women's basketball game with St. Francis on Tuesday night: Complaining about noise at a basketball game seems senseless. It does not seem as though noise and music at a basketball game is torture.

I could not agree more with the comment concerning the unbearable volume of the so-called music and William and Mary women's basketball game, and very same is true for their men's games. I also attend Jamestown High School basketball games and the volume is hard to take. Plus no one, young or old, can understand a word that is being sung.

Sanctuary cities

I'm hoping that after Trump builds the wall on the Mexican border he will then build additional walls around all those sanctuary cities to keep the criminals and liberals in.

Empty stores

I noticed the Bead Tender closed in New Town recently, add in Z Pizza, Dudley's Bistro, and I hear one additional store is going out in February on that block and you've got four vacancies in less than six months. I walk that area and note that nine stores have closed in the last calendar year there; that seems a bit excessive. I see Pho is new, and Life is Good took a half space from Doncaster, but that's it. The time has come to say no to any other commercial development in the area. I also note that the new Harris Teeter space only has one tenant. The old Mall had more tenants.

Accepting Medicare

The Sentara Rehab Services for physical therapy does accept Medicare. Medicare will accept just so many sessions, and they work that out with you. They are excellent in dealing with their patients, and they are very good.

Christmas cheer

Limiting the turkey/ham distribution for Colonial Williamsburg employees and completely removing retirees from this distribution is only one of many reasons the inappropriate person is in the leadership role of Colonial Williamsburg. He and his team of consultants have removed the heart and soul of CW while spending any and all monies for unnecessary gates, bridges, reflecting ponds and the list continues. Watch out, Northern Ireland!

What a shame that a person who purports to be a Christian would say that all gifts should only be given to those who are in need or less fortunate and to make everyone feel guilty for giving gifts on Christmas to loved ones who may be indeed fortunate to have food and shelter. Talk about Bah-Humbug. If we follow that line of thinking, then birthdays, anniversaries, or any other celebrations that usually involve gift giving among friends and family, should be stopped as well. I don't think I would want to be in that family.

Gold and Jim were real good friends with my daughter. They loved my daughter. When my daughter passed away—they were with me before and after. They've been really good friends. They made my Christmas today by bringing me some poinsettias and candy as I don't see my grandchildren. They are just really special people, and I've tried to pay it forward since I've been a kid. I helped people learn how to drive — always did older people favors in my neighborhood up in Ohio. I'm not used to somebody doing for me. I really appreciate their kindness. Thank you.

Not always right

To the person that's saying that someone who enters an old folks' home is always right: If you're saying a nursing home, well, they're not always right. #1, A nursing home is a medical facility and there are regulations that have to be followed, legal regulations, and there are medical issues that have to be dealt with and sometimes people that are aged don't make wise decisions. And they're making decisions based on emotions versus what medically needs to be done. So, even though the patient/customer should be treated definitely with respect, they're not always right and, you know, people that work there—the employees—have to take all that into account.

White House care