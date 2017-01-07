Last Word on Citizens Police Academy, Jan. 7

Looking for ...
I would love to buy just a few clementines, not a whole box. Anyone know of a local store who sells them loose? It's just me and I'd never eat 5 pounds.
Williamsburg Charity Group is in need of a refrigerator in good condition for donation. Call 757-506-4274.
To the person looking a manicurist or a manicure place that will help heal broken nails and ragged cuticles: I would suggest Atir in Williamsburg. The number there is 258-1008, and they do a fantastic job.
The answer to the question regarding John Jordan: His body and paint shop, Sideline, is still located on Ewell Road and he can be reached at 804-237-3876.
Does anyone know of a location or organization that accepts old tube TV's for recycling? I don't want it in a landfill, but I also don't want to pay $25 to have it recycled with Best Buy. Any ideas would be appreciated.
The person looking for a dishwasher repair should call the Sears Hometown Store on Richmond Road. I recently had my dryer fixed by them. They have very knowledgeable and friendly technicians and their price was very reasonable.
Does anyone know of an organization or group that is taking a bus to the Women's March on Jan. 21?
I am trying to cover my shed with license plates. Does anyone have any expired plates in their garage collecting dust? I would be very happy to take them off your hands! Please leave me a message at 703-862-3574 or email me at dandre10@gmail.com. Thanks!
Does anyone know where Dr. April Guminsky, formerly of Riverside Norge Internal Medicine and Pediatric Center, is practicing as of January 2017? I am trying to find her for our daughter, who has autism. If she is not coming back to practice, can someone please recommend a good primary care doctor in the Williamsburg area who is easy to get sick appointments with? I am willing to travel to whatever practice Guminsky is now with. Please respond in the Last Word.
My husband wants to refinish a desk, but he doesn't want to deal with the fumes in the house. Is there any indoor spot in Williamsburg where he could strip the paint from the desk?
Re: Last Word query on John Jordan, formerly of Sideline Auto Collision Repair. He is still in business on 302-D Ewell Road off Mooretown Road. Phone is 804-237-3876. He does excellent work and is very reasonable and responsive.
Retired in Williamsburg
Loved the most recent Siegel cartoon — succinct, right on point, could only have left some people bleeding from their self-inflicted wounds!
Landscaping
What happened to all the pine trees on the side of Monticello Avenue in between News and Centerville roads? Almost a mile of them were knocked over a week or so ago but nothing has happened to them since then.
Police Academy
Kudos to the JCC Police Department for a fantastic display of care, professionalism, subject matter expertise and community involvement during the JCC PD Citizens Police Academy. The weekly two-hour meetings were full of information and allowed participants to be introduced to the officers and be informed of their role in the department and the community. The ride-along allowed citizens to work closely with the assigned officers and get a small glimpse of what it is like to be on patrol in our wonderful community. The time at the gun range allowed for an opportunity to be in a safe environment, putting some lead down range with multiple weapons used by the police force. Finally, the graduation event was a true show of the dedication of the members of the police force to its community. This event put a bow on the 13-week course, which should be attended by all of the JCC citizens, as a way to learn more about our police force and the wonderful officers as well as allow for an opportunity to thank them for all they do.
Walking the dog
When walking your dog, please try to keep it on the road and off the lawn of your neighbors. If the dog must relieve itself on the lawn, keep it within 1 or 2 feet of the curb. Please do not allow your dog (towing you along) to wander across the lawn in search of the "perfect spot." In all cases, you are expected to collect solid droppings from your dog and dispose of it appropriately.
Historic-area parking
As a regular at the Art Museum in Colonial Williamsburg, I saw the cars parked illegally on Nassau Street with tickets on their windows. There are several signs declaring that area for bus parking, including one near the corner of Francis and Nassau streets that clearly says Bus Parking ONLY. There is also a pasture there with an entrance gate onto Nassau Street and the cars were blocking access for any Colonial Williamsburg employees that needed to gain access to the animals there. The Williamsburg Police Department should be commended for passing out those tickets and could have handed out quite a few more the way people were parking between Christmas and New Year's. When the parking lots were full, people parked there anyway, with little regard for the difficulty they were causing others. There is a finite amount of parking space around the restored area, which is why CW offers bus service from the Visitor's Center. Yes, you need a CW pass to ride, but if you are there enjoying what CW offers you should have a pass. At only $10 yearly for locals, it's an amazing value.
Wide highways
How wonderful that a letter writer enjoyed their visit to Arizona and the superhighways that cross their state. So why don't our senators get money to widen I-64? Perhaps if you looked at the geography, you'd see that there isn't as much space on a peninsula as there is in a desert.
Free to you
Free boxes and packing materials. Call Lisa at 757-378-2306 or 201-978-3686. Thank you.
Motorized hospital bed with mattress. Email: hosp.bed@yahoo.com
Health care
The only idea Republicans have for replacing the Affordable Care Act is to allow interstate sale of insurance. That would mean that all insurance would come from the state, which has the worst plans in the nation at the highest costs, much like how the credit card companies are all based in South Dakota, where there are no usury laws and if you miss a single payment your interest rate jumps to 29.99 percent forever.
Electoral College
The writer who complained about the "archaic Electoral College" thought the relic of the 18th century ought to go. He believed in the concept of one person, one vote. If this is the way our democratic republic should work, should we also eliminate the U.S. Senate and just rely solely on the House of Representatives to enact our laws? Fortunately our Founding Fathers were wiser than that and came up with a system of checks and balances, where one group could not control the entire country. The writer would do well to read what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they wrote the Constitution, and he might have a better understanding of the purpose of a bicameral legislature and the Electoral College.
Christmas Town
This is in response to the person complaining about Busch Gardens' Christmas Town. I would like to say "really?" You are comparing a 20-30-minute ride though a park to the millions of lights outlining all the buildings at Busch Gardens including the train and sky ride, music throughout the park, rides and shows in every country that are very good. The Newport News Park is beautiful, but you can spend up to eight hours at Busch Gardens. There are always discounts to be had for the tickets, but I do agree with you on the parking prices. How can anyone not get in the Christmas spirit when you are surrounded by it?
Thank you
To all members of the James City Volunteer Fire Department, I say, "Thank you." On Dec. 31, a team of six volunteers responded to my call for help at 5 am. When my wife did not respond to my waking her, your crew issued the necessary action to bring her back to life. You all rushed her to the ER, where she was taken care of, only long enough for our family to be with her and allow her to hear our last loving and parting words. Our family is ever so grateful for your dedication to respond to the needs of others. Again, thank you and may God bless you all!
I want to thank the doctors, technicians and staff of Godspeed Animal Clinic for all the care they gave my beloved dachshund Kela during her declining health due to heart issues. They went above and beyond their calling to give her the best quality of life they could. Unfortunately, I lost her Christmas weekend. I especially want to thank Dr. Dudley who helped Kela from the beginning and treated her as if she were one of her own pets. Thanks to all of you again for your compassion and thoughtfulness.
The residents of Kingspoint are very blessed to have a wonderful, caring postman. Rodney always goes the extra mile. When my husband fell, hitting his face on our poured aggregate driveway, Rodney held my husband's head, which was bleeding badly, until the ambulance arrived. On his way home, after a long day on the job, Rodney stopped at the Emergency Room to check on my husband. From the residents of Kingspoint, thank you, Rodney, for all that you do.
Fighting crime
Someone recently asked me how I would reduce the high crime rate in our cities. I would first get rid of the current mayors. It's fact that the cities with the highest crime rates have mayors who are Democrats. Second, I would declare martial law, allowing the police to perform house-to-house searches for illegal weapons and criminals with warrants. Let's face it, the high crime area of our cities are in reality war zones and as such need to be treated accordingly.
Recommended
My wife and I recently celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary with dinner at Cochon on Second Street. Ambiance, service and the dinner itself, were excellent. Cochon is the place for a celebration, date night dinner or casual lunch (most flavorful hamburgers in Williamsburg). Our thanks to Neil Griggs and his staff for an exceptional experience.
I would highly recommend Prism Painting of Williamsburg. They do an excellent job and are very dependable! You may reach them at 757-253-2902.
If you need help over the winter months around your house, I recommend Randy at 757-945-1263. He is available. This is a slow time for him. I have been in my new house five years and he really has done a great job helping me.
The movie "Collateral Beauty" is an engaging story, an engaging cast, with personalities and dialogue. It's a tender and compelling movie. All the "Rogue One" isn't.
Smith's Tree Service Praise: A four-man team with a crane and a bucket truck removed two giant tulip poplars and a large dogwood safely in four hours recently. Coordinating the crane operator and the chainsaw bucket man was effective and smooth. Major limbs and upper trunks never reached the ground before they were lifted, swung over to the grinder, and disposed then and there, except for the huge trunks themselves. No threat to electrical and other wires. This remarkable service is priced competitively, is bonded and professional. I recommend them enthusiastically. What a team!
Nail salons
For the reader who was kind enough to give etiquette advice for nail salons: Thank you so much. Here are a few more: If you are not going to show up for your appointment, call to tell us, preferably before you were supposed to be here. Ask your children to behave and not destroy the shop. We will stop talking in our native language, if you would be considerate of others, turn off the cell phone and not disturb everyone around you discussing last night's television shows. Understand that a $20 manicure does not come with a lifetime warranty, so please do not expect to come in a week later and complain that you have chip on your pinky and it caused you extreme stress. Please do not come in five minutes before closing and have your face out of shape when you are told it is closing time. Finally, if you are one of Williamsburg's legendary retirees with too much time on your hands, please do not write your nasty epithets anonymously in the Last Word and on Yelp. I can assure you; I am a big girl and can listen.
Consider history
European settlers were to American Indians as Israeli settlements are to Palestinians. Wrong then; wrong now.
Unreliable source
The caller who referenced the Butcher of Syria as a credible source as to an insider hacking the DNC has an opinion which if it weren't frightening would be laughable. Assad is a beast who has used chemical weapons, barrel bombs, and other weapons banned in international warfare on his own people. Referring to Assad as a credible reference puts the caller into a small group that needs to have its connection to reality seriously checked out.
President-elect
It's amazing that someone who might consider himself a patriot takes the word of an Australian hacker (Assange) holed up in an Ecuadorian Embassy in London so that he isn't sent to face charges of rape to that of the CIA and FBI as well as private cybersecurity USA firms in the case of Russian hacking of the DNC.
I would hope the folks who keep on writing to Last Word about Trump's fantastic effect on stock market activity have a rudimentary understanding of the market. Trump has done nothing positive. He did shoot his mouth off with no facts to back him up, but that has never stopped him in the past. The market dips he caused quickly recovered when the market realized it was Trump "misstating." Live with it, Trump people. This is the end of the Obama boom in the stock market. Trump gets to claim everything that happens after his coronation, not before. The last president that straightened out the stock market the Republican way was George W. Bush. How did that work out? By the way, the stock market creates most jobs with investment by common people. Yes, government bonds are a stock. Trump had 300,000 shares of stock. Sold them last July. I know five retired Dominion Resource folks here in the 'Burg that collectively come close to that total. He is not really big on investing in America. At least not his money. Russia, India, China you bet. USA not so much.
Handling scams
I read a lot in the Last Word about people getting scam callers. I would use this as fun time. I offer to tell them my bank account number, which is not true. I offer my credit card, and they get so excited. They can't believe that they've just hit the jackpot. So, amuse them. It's your time, it's your morning, your phone call. Have fun with them and then smile and laugh as you hang up.
Sad loss
What a loss with Debbie Reynolds. What a great, great actress she was, and a good woman. What's interesting and sad is that George S. Irving also died. I think he died on Monday. George S. Irving won a Tony Award and was with Debbie Reynolds in the musical "Irene." And I think he was in the original Broadway production of "Oklahoma." He died on Monday in New York.