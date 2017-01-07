Last Word on Citizens Police Academy, Jan. 7

Looking for ...

I would love to buy just a few clementines, not a whole box. Anyone know of a local store who sells them loose? It's just me and I'd never eat 5 pounds.

Williamsburg Charity Group is in need of a refrigerator in good condition for donation. Call 757-506-4274.

To the person looking a manicurist or a manicure place that will help heal broken nails and ragged cuticles: I would suggest Atir in Williamsburg. The number there is 258-1008, and they do a fantastic job.

Does anyone know of a location or organization that accepts old tube TV's for recycling? I don't want it in a landfill, but I also don't want to pay $25 to have it recycled with Best Buy. Any ideas would be appreciated.

The person looking for a dishwasher repair should call the Sears Hometown Store on Richmond Road. I recently had my dryer fixed by them. They have very knowledgeable and friendly technicians and their price was very reasonable.

Does anyone know of an organization or group that is taking a bus to the Women's March on Jan. 21?

I am trying to cover my shed with license plates. Does anyone have any expired plates in their garage collecting dust? I would be very happy to take them off your hands! Please leave me a message at 703-862-3574 or email me at dandre10@gmail.com. Thanks!

Does anyone know where Dr. April Guminsky, formerly of Riverside Norge Internal Medicine and Pediatric Center, is practicing as of January 2017? I am trying to find her for our daughter, who has autism. If she is not coming back to practice, can someone please recommend a good primary care doctor in the Williamsburg area who is easy to get sick appointments with? I am willing to travel to whatever practice Guminsky is now with. Please respond in the Last Word.

My husband wants to refinish a desk, but he doesn't want to deal with the fumes in the house. Is there any indoor spot in Williamsburg where he could strip the paint from the desk?

Re: Last Word query on John Jordan, formerly of Sideline Auto Collision Repair. He is still in business on 302-D Ewell Road off Mooretown Road. Phone is 804-237-3876. He does excellent work and is very reasonable and responsive.

Retired in Williamsburg

Loved the most recent Siegel cartoon — succinct, right on point, could only have left some people bleeding from their self-inflicted wounds!

Landscaping

What happened to all the pine trees on the side of Monticello Avenue in between News and Centerville roads? Almost a mile of them were knocked over a week or so ago but nothing has happened to them since then.

Police Academy

Kudos to the JCC Police Department for a fantastic display of care, professionalism, subject matter expertise and community involvement during the JCC PD Citizens Police Academy. The weekly two-hour meetings were full of information and allowed participants to be introduced to the officers and be informed of their role in the department and the community. The ride-along allowed citizens to work closely with the assigned officers and get a small glimpse of what it is like to be on patrol in our wonderful community. The time at the gun range allowed for an opportunity to be in a safe environment, putting some lead down range with multiple weapons used by the police force. Finally, the graduation event was a true show of the dedication of the members of the police force to its community. This event put a bow on the 13-week course, which should be attended by all of the JCC citizens, as a way to learn more about our police force and the wonderful officers as well as allow for an opportunity to thank them for all they do.

Walking the dog

When walking your dog, please try to keep it on the road and off the lawn of your neighbors. If the dog must relieve itself on the lawn, keep it within 1 or 2 feet of the curb. Please do not allow your dog (towing you along) to wander across the lawn in search of the "perfect spot." In all cases, you are expected to collect solid droppings from your dog and dispose of it appropriately.

Historic-area parking

As a regular at the Art Museum in Colonial Williamsburg, I saw the cars parked illegally on Nassau Street with tickets on their windows. There are several signs declaring that area for bus parking, including one near the corner of Francis and Nassau streets that clearly says Bus Parking ONLY. There is also a pasture there with an entrance gate onto Nassau Street and the cars were blocking access for any Colonial Williamsburg employees that needed to gain access to the animals there. The Williamsburg Police Department should be commended for passing out those tickets and could have handed out quite a few more the way people were parking between Christmas and New Year's. When the parking lots were full, people parked there anyway, with little regard for the difficulty they were causing others. There is a finite amount of parking space around the restored area, which is why CW offers bus service from the Visitor's Center. Yes, you need a CW pass to ride, but if you are there enjoying what CW offers you should have a pass. At only $10 yearly for locals, it's an amazing value.

Wide highways

How wonderful that a letter writer enjoyed their visit to Arizona and the superhighways that cross their state. So why don't our senators get money to widen I-64? Perhaps if you looked at the geography, you'd see that there isn't as much space on a peninsula as there is in a desert.

Free to you

Free boxes and packing materials. Call Lisa at 757-378-2306 or 201-978-3686. Thank you.

Motorized hospital bed with mattress. Email: hosp.bed@yahoo.com

Health care

The only idea Republicans have for replacing the Affordable Care Act is to allow interstate sale of insurance. That would mean that all insurance would come from the state, which has the worst plans in the nation at the highest costs, much like how the credit card companies are all based in South Dakota, where there are no usury laws and if you miss a single payment your interest rate jumps to 29.99 percent forever.

Electoral College

The writer who complained about the "archaic Electoral College" thought the relic of the 18th century ought to go. He believed in the concept of one person, one vote. If this is the way our democratic republic should work, should we also eliminate the U.S. Senate and just rely solely on the House of Representatives to enact our laws? Fortunately our Founding Fathers were wiser than that and came up with a system of checks and balances, where one group could not control the entire country. The writer would do well to read what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they wrote the Constitution, and he might have a better understanding of the purpose of a bicameral legislature and the Electoral College.