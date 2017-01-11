Last Word on supervisors meetings, Jan 11

Alternative education

With the update in the Gazette regarding the New Year and the additional middle school for James City County, I certainly hope that the School Board and administrators add facilities for a separate all-inclusive alternative school environment at the new school that will provide a mechanism to take habitual problem students out of the traditional learning environment and into one that is designed for the education and control of problem students. After volunteering in the school system for the past year, I must applaud current teachers for their efforts to provide a positive platform in the school system, even with the continuing recycling of problem students and the impact the behavioral issues have on the classroom and administrators every day.

JCC Supervisors

The JCC Board of Supervisors recently held their yearly organizational meeting where they elect new chair and vice-chair positions. This year it took a rather hard turn: the decision to start meetings at 5 p.m. and 4 p.m. was made without public input. This issue has previously been broached and defeated because most people work until 5 p.m. and would be unable to attend meetings for commentary. This commentary might be on controversial proposals, it might be budgetary, and it may be general in nature, but their voices need to be heard — our voices need to be heard. I find it odd they did this without public comment or discussion prior to making the decision; the Board attempted this just two years ago and the room was filled with people like me who did not want this change. I implore the Board, do not make this decision in the dark, without public input.

Civil War

It is rather amusing to read the comments like those made by a recent contributor demanding the removal of all vestiges of anything that had to do with the participation of the Confederate States of America in the Civil War. First, they demanded that all Confederate flags be banned from public view, and then very soon afterward they began to demand the removal of all statues that had anything to do with the Confederate side of the conflict. Richmond has already removed some from their streets, which makes one wonder what future parents will tell their children when they are asked just who the Yankees defeated in this war, if the politically correct crowd is successful in having all remnants of things Confederate removed from the public view.

Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com.

This is in response to Stephen Griesinger's comment on replacing Civil War statues. It's wrong to try and forget any part of American history. I think people should have pride in whatever their backgrounds are and to try and forget or replace is wrong. I think there is room for everybody's heroes in history, and there is a place and an importance for everybody's heroes in history. Thank you.

Pedestrian safety

Why are skate boarders permitted in New Town? They were all over the place Sunday afternoon, including down one of the sidewalks in front of the movie theater and they were definitely a hindrance to pedestrians and some cases, to cars. I think it's a real safety concern. Thank you.

Placing the blame

In American politics today, we both point the finger at the other guy. And ultimately, we're both to blame for things not getting done.

Missing Myrtles

To the people complaining about their homeowners' association removing their crepe myrtles: Isn't there a way for your community to call a special homeowners' meeting to meet with the head of the association at Ford's Colony? Just wondering if there's something in your bylaws that will give you that type of authority.

Looking for ...

Does anyone know where there are cows close to Ford's Colony? They are sometimes heard mooing in the late evening or especially early morning; the sound seems to be coming across the Powhatan Creek that runs through Ford's Colony.

Does anyone have any girls' clothes for one set of twins who are eight years old? Our clothes were stolen from the laundromat on Tuesday night, and I'm looking for some clothes for them to wear to school. Their size is size 7. Any clothes that are gently used or new—anything that can help because they do go to school, in second grade. It would be greatly appreciated. Please give me a call at 757-746-6398. Thank you.

Do you have any recommendations for a workman for lawn drainage problems? Please call 757-532-9882 or print contact information in the Last Word. Thanks.

Looking for a plumber who does work on his own, not with a large company. Reply to Last Word.

Here's an answer

Instead of all this political bickering between the people and the parties and all, let's use the old quote that Harry S Truman used: "I'm from Missouri. Show me." Let's all be from Missouri. Thank you and have a wonderful 2017.

Community loss

On Christmas weekend, the community lost a lovely and gallant lady. Her name was Agnes Sibley. She was a wonderful woman who was of value to our community. She was involved in the Aids support system, she was very active in Hospice House. She was married to Thomas Sibley, West Point graduate/three-star general. I want to say that this beautiful lady will be so greatly missed. She is a role model for our times. Thank you.

Open/closed

I called a local seafood market on a Wednesday to order a half bushel of oysters to pick up Friday. I asked the man what time they opened. He said they should be there by 10:00. I said, "See you at 10:30," and he said, "Fine." I arrived at 10:30. The place was dark inside and locked up. I waited 15 minutes and left. This was a 20-minute drive to get here for the pickup. I found online that they open at 9:00. So, I was fairly close by on Saturday morning and thought I would try again. Well, at 9:20, they were not open. So, I hope you enjoy my oysters that I didn't get. And, after reading complaints online, I see I am not the first to have issues. Guess I need to find a new vendor because I will not waste my time nor gas to give them any of my business.

Free to you

Many books on mountain climbing. Call 258-3048.

Free TV: 20' rounded screen RCA television set and controller and tubular metal cart with wheels. Yours to pick up. Text 757-632-1681 to make arrangements.

Thank you

I'd like to thank the gentleman in the Ironbound Road/Ferris Road neighborhood who was riding around Christmas Day in his Santa Claus suit, ringing his bell and he was giving out envelopes to the kids with Merry Christmas with a $5 bill in them. My children just could not praise him enough. They stay in the house, saying when they grow up they want to be just like him. I just want to let him know he put a good expression in the children in this neighborhood as far as giving is better than receiving. I don't know your name, sir, but I'm going to find out your name and I'm going to thank you personally.